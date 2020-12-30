ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit Announces He Tested Positive

On Tuesday night, ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit announced he tested positive for COVID-19.

The news comes just a few days before he was set to call a College Football Playoff semifinal game. Herbstreit issued a statement, confirming he tested positive, but will still call the game – albeit from home.

“Earlier this week I tested positive for COVID,” Herbstreit said. “Thankfully I feel good and my family is okay, but going through protocols that will keep me home.”

“I will be working from home, January 1 on College GameDay and later that day on the call for the Sugar Bowl with Chris [Fowler], Maria [Taylor] and Tom [Rinaldi]. Can’t wait for the rematch between Clemson and Ohio State.”

It’s obviously terrible timing for Herbstreit to test positive, but the only thing that really matters is Herbstreit’s health and the health of his family.

Earlier this season, the college football analyst worked from home during a game between Miami and Florida State.

“I came in contact with the virus so I will not be able to go on the road for College GameDay this week,” Herbstreit explained in a video posted to Twitter. “I’ll still be on the show. I’ll still actually get a chance to call the game Saturday night with Miami and Florida State.”

Hopefully Herbsteit makes a full recovery and can be in the booth for the national title game.