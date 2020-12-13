ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Top 6 Poll

After a wild Saturday night on the gridiron, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit has updated his personal College Football Playoff top 6.

LSU’s shocking upset of No. 6 Florida in Gainesville all but ended any hope the Gators had of making the playoff. On the flip side, No. 15 USC’s last-minute comeback against UCLA kept the Trojans’ rail-thin playoff hopes alive.

This morning, Herbstreit released his new top 6. Not surprisingly, his top four is Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State, which would be the CFP field if the committee made its picks today.

Right behind that quartet, Herbstreit slots Texas A&M and Iowa State.

At 7-1, Texas A&M is in the middle of an excellent season. The Aggies’ only loss was to Alabama in Week 2, and they should move to 8-1 next weekend with a win over Tennessee.

However, unless Clemson loses to Notre Dame in the ACC Championship Game, or there is a shocker in the Big Ten or SEC, Texas A&M’s path to the playoff appears blocked. Iowa State seems to have even less of a chance coming out of the Big 12.

This is college football though, which means there’s always the chance for chaos. Will we see some on Championship Weekend?