ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has updated his personal rankings following Week 5 of the 2020 regular season.

Week 5 was another crazy one, with several upsets taking place. Texas lost to TCU, Oklahoma lost to Iowa State, UCF lost to Tulsa and Mississippi State lost to Arkansas, among others.

Herbstreit has released his new top four (plus two) on Sunday morning. Here are his latest rankings after Week 5.

Herbstreit’s No. 2 and No. 5 teams are scheduled to meet on Saturday night, when Clemson takes on Miami.

“I think this is a good football team, I think it’s real,” Herbstreit said of Miami during last Saturday’s broadcast. “We’ve seen Rhett Lashlee work his magic in the past at other places. The offense with Lashlee, the skill, D’Eriq King, it’s a confident bunch. I’m already thinking about them going up to Death Valley to play Clemson because that’s when you really find out in two weeks how good this Miami team really is.”

ESPN’s College GameDay will be in town for the primetime game, which could decide who comes out of the ACC for the College Football Playoff.

Clemson and Miami are scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. E.T. next Saturday. The game will be on ABC.