ESPN’s Mark Jones Names His Top 5 College Football Destinations

Mark Jones has been a broadcaster at ESPN for 30 years. During that time, he’s called a ton of different events for the network, including college football.

Jones’ college football duties have taken him all over the country. He’s called games in some of the most legendary venues in the history of the sport.

As of this afternoon, we now know what Jones considers his top five favorite stadiums. It all started when an Iowa fan responded to a tweet with a quote from Jones talking about how much he enjoys venturing to Iowa City.

The fan shared their affinity for Jones calling Hawkeye football games, and the longtime ESPN announcer responded by calling Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium one of the best spots he’s worked at for college football.

“Can’t wait to get back to Iowa City for more games at Kinnick. In my Top 5 spots for @ESPNCFB,” Jones wrote.

Brad Banks & Fred Russell💪🏽

Can’t wait to get back to Iowa City for more games at Kinnick. In my Top 5 spots for @ESPNCFB 1- Pasadena Rose Bowl

2- Iowa- Kinnick Stadium

3-The U (Old Orange Bowl too)

4- Penn St.

5- USC – LA Memorial Coliseum https://t.co/cj27NsViic — MarkJonesESPN (@MarkJonesESPN) May 14, 2020

The Rose Bowl being No. 1 is an easy call for Jones. That atmosphere just looks tremendous on television, so we can only imagine what it’s like to call a game from there.

Penn State fans might take offense to Jones putting Iowa ahead of them, but being No. 4 is nothing to be ashamed of. As for “The U,” well, their crowd used to be a bit more intimidating when the program was better, but as we saw back in 2017 when the Hurricanes beat Notre Dame in primetime, Miami fans can still bring it when inspired to do so.

Lastly, USC playing at home, especially at night, is incredibly cool to watch, so we imagine it must be even cooler in person.