ESPN’s Molly McGrath Announced Major Personal News This Week

ESPN college football reporter Molly McGrath is set to work in primetime tonight.

The veteran sideline reporter will be on the call for the Miami vs. Florida State game airing in primetime on ABC.

McGrath is pumped for the major ACC showdown. She’ll be on the call with Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit (who’s doing the game from home).

It’s been a big week for McGrath. Earlier this week, the veteran ESPN college football reporter shared some major personal news.

“Long before I dreamed of being a sports broadcaster, I dreamed of being a mother. I feel so incredibly lucky to work for a company that fully supports both of these dreams. 2020 has tested all of us…but that makes this silver lining SO much sweeter,” she tweeted. “See you Saturday.”

Long before I dreamed of being a sports broadcaster, I dreamed of being a mother. I feel so incredibly lucky to work for a company that fully supports both of these dreams. 2020 has tested all of us…but that makes this silver lining SO much sweeter 🌤 See you Saturday @ESPNCFB pic.twitter.com/atiY3cpfuw — Molly McGrath (@MollyAMcGrath) September 21, 2020

That’s awesome news for Molly and her husband.

Florida State and Miami, meanwhile, are set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. E.T. this evening.

ESPN’s Football Power Index computer model likes the Hurricanes to win fairly comfortably. The computer model gives Miami a 58.4 percent chance to win, giving the Seminoles a 41.6 percent chance at an upset.

Florida State and Miami will play on ABC this evening.