ESPN college football reporter Molly McGrath has shared a heartwarming message for her departing broadcasting partner.

Rising announcer Adam Amin, who’s been with ESPN for nearly a decade, is officially leaving the network for FOX Sports. He announced his departure on Twitter on Wednesday evening.

McGrath and Amin have worked together as part of ESPN’s college football coverage for years. She posted a heartfelt message about her now-former broadcasting partner on Wednesday night.

“I am so proud of this wonderful, incredibly talented person. Congratulations to this hard working, selfless, kind human being,” she wrote.

“You make everyone around you better and I’ve never known a better teammate. Love you like family and will always be your biggest fan.”

Amin is one of the rising stars in the sports broadcasting world. He will be missed deeply at ESPN.

The announcer will reportedly be part of FOX’s college football or NFL coverage this fall, according to the New York Post. Amin will join what is an already deep announcing roster at FOX.

“Fox feels it has added young depth behind Joe Buck, Kevin Burkhardt and Gus Johnson with Amin joining 32-year-old Joe Davis in its stable,” Andrew Marchand of The Post reports.

Amin joined ESPN in 2011 at 24 years of age.