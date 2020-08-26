There aren’t a lot of things that can get the entire college football world agreeing with Paul Finebaum, but when it comes to the 2020 college football season, that’s the case.

The ESPN college football analyst has been extremely critical of college administrators – particularly in the Big Ten – and how they’ve handled the 2020 season decision.

Finebaum appeared on Charlotte’s WFNZ this week and ripped college administrators for how they’ve handled everything this summer.

“The one thing I think is propelling the three leagues to get as deep into September as possible is what happened with the Big Ten and Pac-12 a couple weeks ago,” Finebaum said, per 247Sports. “By shutting down when they did and seeing the absolute disasters as a result, I think the leaders down here are saying every day we go, we win.

“We make them look stupid. And I think a lot of people have come around. you can’t look much worse. Even if there’s no football player this fall, you can’t look much worse as the Big Ten Ten looks right now.”

Finebaum called out colleges and universities for being hypocritical, too.

“Don’t forget the main reason the students are back on campus in the first place, well there’s two reasons — No. 1 — was to make money off them with tuition and dorms and wherever else the cash register goes cha-ching,” Finebaum said. “And secondly, it was to play football. If you had said no students on campus, but we’re playing football, you would’ve created this untenable atmosphere.

“The college administrators are total frauds here. I don’t mind them being upset, but don’t lecture 19-year-old on how to behave, that is ridiculous. And then don’t blame them for shutting down college football if we end up going down that road.”

The 2020 college football season – at least in the ACC, Big 12 and SEC – is scheduled to begin in September.