ESPN’s Paul Finebaum Has Surprise Addition To His Top 4

The college football season is in full swing and analysts are finally starting to get a picture of who the best teams across the country are.

Last weekend, the Alabama Crimson Tide took down the Georgia Bulldogs, but are still behind Clemson – the No. 1 team in college football. Most other analysts have Notre Dame, Georgia and Ohio State rounding out their top five.

Not ESPN’s Paul Finebaum, though. No, the longtime SEC pundit decided to go outside of the Power 5 for his No. 4 teams.

Finebaum stuck with Clemson and Alabama at No. 1 and No. 2. He then placed Georgia at No. 3, despite a double-digit loss to the Crimson Tide last week.

At No. 4, Finebaum shocked the college football world by selecting BYU. Here’s what he had to say about the move, via Saturday Down South:

“Huge win over the Houston Cougars Friday night. BYU has looked really good. Now, do they have the schedule? That’s a big question mark.”

To be fair, BYU has been one of the most impressive teams in the country this season. The Cougars started off with a bang, destroying Navy by a final score of 55-3.

BYU has outscored its opponents 218-70 through the first five games of the season.

Unfortunately for the Cougars, their schedule might not be difficult enough for the playoff selection committee to take them over a Power 5 program. The team’s only game against a ranked opponent – Army – was postponed.