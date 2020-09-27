The Spun

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum Names 1 Team He’s Very Concerned With

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum is pretty concerned with one top 10 program following their upset loss on Saturday afternoon.

LSU, No. 6 in the country, was upset at home by Mississippi State, 44-34.

Finebaum was impressed by what he saw from the Mike Leach-led Bulldogs, but he has major concerns about the Tigers moving forward.

LSU has to replace a ton of talent from its national championship team. The Tigers looked lost at times on Saturday.

“I think it will work (Mississippi State’s Air Raid offense), but I was more concerned about LSU,” Finebaum said Sunday morning on SportsCenter, per 247Sports. “Let’s remember — in addition to losing Joe Burrow and everybody else — only about 14 players to the NFL Draft — they were also without Derek Stingley, their best player. He’s the All-American cornerback. He was not out for COVID reasons, but other reasons. I think that really hurt them against Mississippi State and the Air Raid. But I really have to wonder about LSU.

“If the fans down there thought they had a chance to knock Alabama off this year, I don’t think so after yesterday.”

It will be understandable if LSU has a down season. The Tigers are replacing key starters on both sides of the ball.

Still, LSU fans have to be concerned about this year’s team.


