ESPN’s Paul Finebaum Names 1 Team He’s Very Concerned With

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum is pretty concerned with one top 10 program following their upset loss on Saturday afternoon.

LSU, No. 6 in the country, was upset at home by Mississippi State, 44-34.

Finebaum was impressed by what he saw from the Mike Leach-led Bulldogs, but he has major concerns about the Tigers moving forward.

LSU has to replace a ton of talent from its national championship team. The Tigers looked lost at times on Saturday.

“I think it will work (Mississippi State’s Air Raid offense), but I was more concerned about LSU,” Finebaum said Sunday morning on SportsCenter, per 247Sports. “Let’s remember — in addition to losing Joe Burrow and everybody else — only about 14 players to the NFL Draft — they were also without Derek Stingley, their best player. He’s the All-American cornerback. He was not out for COVID reasons, but other reasons. I think that really hurt them against Mississippi State and the Air Raid. But I really have to wonder about LSU.

“If the fans down there thought they had a chance to knock Alabama off this year, I don’t think so after yesterday.”

It will be understandable if LSU has a down season. The Tigers are replacing key starters on both sides of the ball.

Still, LSU fans have to be concerned about this year’s team.