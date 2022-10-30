ESPN's Paul Finebaum Ranks His Top 4 Teams After Week 9

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 31: TV/radio personality Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network speaks on air before the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on December 31, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

College's football premier title contenders all handled business on Saturday, leading Paul Finebaum to keep his top four intact.

ESPN's college guru joined Sunday morning's SportsCenter (h/t Saturday Down South) to deliver his updated College Football Playoff rankings after Week 9's action. Finebaum didn't change the order he provided before Saturday's slate.

Ohio State Georgia Tennessee Michigan

Michigan maintains the No. 4 spot after "dominating in every single way" in a 29-7 triumph over Michigan State. The Wolverines gained 276 rushing yards while allowing 252 total yards to their local rivals.

Finebaum sounded torn over keeping Tennessee at No. 3. The Volunteers thoroughly outclassed Kentucky, which entered Neyland Stadium ranked No. 19, in a 44-6 rout.

He said Georgia also has a legitimate claim for the top spot. The Bulldogs ran away with a 42-20 win over Florida.

While Ohio State remains Finebaum's top team after upending Penn State, the analyst said that will change following next weekend's monumental showdown between the two undefeated SEC juggernauts at its heels.

"The Buckeyes did what they had to do in that fourth quarter," Finebaum said. "I think Ohio State will perhaps be at No. 1 for the last time this week, because the winner of the Tennessee-Georgia game next week is going to No. 1.”

His next team out is intriguing. Finebaum highlighted TCU, which improved to 8-0 with a road 41-31 win over West Virginia.

The winner of Saturday's game between the Volunteers and Bulldogs should jump to the top of the college hierarchy. However, Ohio State and Michigan State are also on a collision course for another pivotal matchup on Nov. 26.