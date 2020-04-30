ESPN’s Paul Finebaum Says The NCAA Is A “Sham Organization”

The NCAA is being praised for finally deciding to allow athletes to profit off their own likeness. But in reality, the move is long overdue – and the board of directors had no other choice at this point.

The newly focused NBA G League is already drawing away top high-school prospects from college hoops. Collegiate athletics was essentially forced to act or risk losing its entire business.

But Paul Finebaum thinks the new ruling has come way too late. The SEC Network analyst even believes this could be the start of the end of the NCAA.

Finebaum recently called the NCAA a “sham organization” which he hopes “won’t exist” a few years down the road. This is shocking:

“The rich are going to get richer,” Finebaum said, via 247Sports. “In relation to the NCAA, the NCAA needs to be put out of business. It’s a sham organization. I think the power-five commissioners are slowly moving toward more autonomy. This is the NCAA’s last stand. They had to do it. They had a gun to their head. It was way too late. Hopefully, let’s be aspirational here, the NCAA won’t exist in a couple of years and players can do whatever they want.”

Finebaum’s had some bold takes over the years. But this is one most would agree with.

Mark Emmert and the NCAA have continued to grow in power while neglecting the athletes along the way.

If this is the start of the end of the NCAA, at least the athletes will start to profit off their own likeness after years of demands.