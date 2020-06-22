ESPN’s Paul Finebaum Thinks College Football Is ‘At A Crossroads’

We’re reaching a point of no return for starting or suspending the start of the 2020 college football season. But Paul Finebaum believes that college sports have reached a critical “crossroads” in their efforts to start things on time.

In his weekly radio spot with WJOX, Finebaum said that college football “hit a roadblock” with all of the recent COVID-19 cases. He called it “a grim, dark weekend for college football” and believes that the sport has “the most challenging road ahead.”

“I think college football is literally at a crossroads right now in trying to get the season underway,” Finebaum said. “Until now, I would say the last six weeks have been amazingly positive and everything has been geared towards the season and that hit a roadblock over the weekend. It was a grim, dark weekend for college football – and by the way, for every other sport, too. I mean it’s not like anyone has figured this thing out but college football has the most challenging road ahead.”

Finebaum pointed to the recent numbers at Auburn and Alabama far exceeding his own expectations. He was especially dismayed that the numbers were so high with no students on campus.

The SEC analyst ultimately feels that while college sports have the potential to control things better, even they can’t totally fight it.

“College sports can always control things a lot better than the normal population. The only issue here is, unless you quarantine players, which you can’t really do on a college campus, this is not going away.”

Will we get a proper 2020 college football season, or will COVID-19 force the NCAA to alter it?