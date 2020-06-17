ESPN’s ‘SEC Nation’ Reportedly Undergoing Major Changes

With just two months until the start of the 2020 college football season, ESPN is reportedly making significant changes to one of its shows.

“SEC Nation,” which featured Laura Rutledge, Paul Finebaum, Marcus Spears and Tim Tebow is getting a facelift. Neither Finebaum nor Spears will remain on the show this season.

So, who will take over for the longtime SEC pundit and rising ESPN star? According to media insider Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Jordan Rodgers will take over on the show.

Marchand noted Rodgers will likely fill in as a “Kirk Herbstreit-type” analyst. Herbie is the primary analyst on ESPN’s College GameDay, a show SEC Nation tries to mimic, albeit for a more targeted audience.

“Meanwhile, Rodgers, 31, will have a Kirk Herbstreit-type position on SECN. Herbstreit does ESPN’s “GameDay” studio show and then calls a game at night. Rodgers is expected to do the same on the SEC,” Marchand reported.

NEWS: Jordan Rodgers joining SEC Nation as Paul Finebaum & Marcus Spears exit, The Post has learned.https://t.co/EESklrlK1Q — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) June 17, 2020

Marchand noted that Rutledge will remain as the host for the show, while Tebow will continue in his role as well.

Recently, Marchard reported that Spears will have a new role at ESPN. He’s expected to take over as a primary NFL analyst for “NFL Live” – which Laura Rutledge will host as well.

ESPN continues to reshuffle its shows ahead of the 2020 college football and NFL seasons. Who will be next to move in the Worldwide Leader’s revamping efforts?