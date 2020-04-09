ESPNU Airing 6 Classic College Football Games Today

As we near the 30-day mark of our social distancing efforts, ESPNU has some more classic college football games to help us all pass the time.

But today’s group of games offers a slight twist. Rather than simply being some of the all-time great games, these six are some of the all-time great performances by future NFL star quarterbacks.

Starting at noon EST and going through midnight, we’ll be treated to six consecutive games. Those college football games on ESPNU will feature performances from the late-1990s to the early-2000s.

First up will be the 2003 GMAC Bowl between Miami (OH) and Louisville, followed by the 1997 SEC Championship Game between Tennessee and Auburn. We’ll then get the first of two regular season games: Purdue vs. Ohio State in 2000 at 4 p.m. before Cal vs. Oregon at 6 p.m.

In the evening we’ll see two signature bowl games: Michigan vs. Alabama in the 2000 Orange Bowl and then capping off with the 2003 Tangerine Bowl between NC State and Kansas.

Here is the full schedule of college football games on ESPNU today:

Noon: Miami (OH) vs. Louisville, 2003 GMAC Bowl

2 p.m.: Tennessee vs. Auburn, 2007 SEC Championship Game

4 p.m.: Ohio State vs. Purdue, 2000 regular season game

6 p.m.: Oregon vs. Cal, 2004 regular season game

8 p.m.: Michigan vs. Alabama, 2000 Orange Bowl

10 p.m.: NC State vs. Kansas, 2003 Tangerine Bowl

The standout performers from those six games were Ben Roethlisberger (Miami OH), Peyton Manning (Tennessee), Drew Brees (Purdue), Aaron Rodgers (Cal), Tom Brady (Michigan) and Philip Rivers (NC State).

Those six quarterbacks have made a combined 19 Super Bowl appearances, with 12 rings between them. Granted Tom Brady accounts for nearly half of both numbers. But all of them have combined to make dozens of Pro Bowls.

Even the fans watching them in college probably couldn’t have predicted the levels of success these future stars would have.

Which ESPNU college football games are you looking forward to watching today?