ESPYS Name 4 Finalists For Male College Athlete Of Year

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 10: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide throws the ball down field against the Georgia Bulldogs during the College Football Playoff Championship held at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

The 2022 ESPYS will take place on July 20. One of the categories for the awards is Best College Athlete, Men's Sports.

The four nominees for this award are Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Georgetown midfielder Dante Polvara, Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren and Maryland lacrosse star Logan Wisnauskas.

Young had an incredible 2021 season with the Crimson Tide, winning the Heisman Trophy and Davey O'Bren Award. He finished the year with 4,872 passing yards and 47 touchdowns.

Polvara was named the Big East Midfielder of the Year. In 22 games for the Hoyas, he had a team-high seven goals with six assists.

Holmgren was sensational in his first and only season at Gonzaga. The West Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Year was recently drafted second overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Wisnauskas, meanwhile, was selected first overall in the 2022 Premier Lacrosse League Draft. It was a fitting accomplishment for the former Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year.

The 2022 ESPYS will air on July 20 at 8 p.m. ET.