We’re about midway through the 2019-20 bowl season and there have been a number of surprises to date. By the far biggest one was seeing Oklahoma get absolutely eviscerated by LSU in the Peach Bowl. The Tigers were expected to win, but not by 25 points.

Once again the Pac-12 is struggling during bowl season, but it’s perhaps a little more surprising to see the Big 12 having issues too.

That loss by the Sooners was the third by a Big 12 team this season. They’re currently winless in bowl games with only three teams left to play a bowl game.

Many of the big Power Five conference matchups take place this week though. Baylor, Kansas State and Texas can conceivably bring the Big 12 to .500 over the next few days.

Here is every conference’s bowl game record as of today:

ACC: 3-2

Big Ten: 3-1

Big 12: 0-3

Pac-12: 1-2

SEC: 2-0

Independents: 2-1

AAC: 1-3

Conference USA: 2-4

MAC: 2-2

Mountain West: 3-2

Sun Belt: 2-1

Some of the big Power Five vs. Power Five matchups still to come include the Alabama/Michigan Citrus Bowl, the Florida/Virginia Orange Bowl, and of course the Oregon/Wisconsin Rose Bowl among others.

Which conferences will reign supreme when all is said and done?