With more than half of this season’s bowl games already completed, it’s time to look at how each conference is performing in the postseason.

It probably won’t surprise too many fans, but the SEC owns the best record heading into New Year’s Day at 4-1. Trailing the SEC isn’t a Power Five conference though, as the Mountain West owns an impressive 4-2 record.

Air Force, Hawaii, San Diego State and Wyoming were all victorious in their respective bowl games.

Perhaps the most shocking development from this bowl season is that Big 12 teams are 1-4 in the postseason this year. Only the Texas Longhorns managed to take care of business.

The Big Ten and the Pac-12 haven’t done exceptionally well, but these two conferences remain in the thick of things.

Here’s the updated standings:

Bowl records by conference (based on win percentage) entering New Year's Day: SEC 4-1 (80%)

MW 4-2 (67%)

Ind. 2-1 (67%)

Big Ten 3-2 (60%)

Pac-12 3-3 (50%)

SB 2-2 (50%)

ACC 4-5 (44%)

C-USA 3-4 (43%)

AAC 2-3 (40%)

MAC 2-3 (40%)

Big 12 1-4 (20%) — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 1, 2020

The SEC could really run away with the best record if Alabama defeats Michigan in the Citrus Bowl and Auburn defeats Minnesota in the Outback Bowl. On the flip side, the Big ten could make a statement by winning both those games this afternoon.

As previously mentioned, the Big 12 has struggled mightily this bowl season. Nonetheless, the Baylor Bears have a chance to make their conference proud when they face the Georgia Bulldogs in the Sugar Bowl.