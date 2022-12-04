Everyone Has Same Complaint With ESPN Sunday Afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 10: The National Championship trophy is displayed after the Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 in the 2022 CFP National Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The final College Football Playoff rankings were just unveiled on ESPN. The field is finally set.

While there will surely be some complaints about what the committee did, the bellyaching started early for some fans. Before the playoff teams were even revealed, people took to social media to grumble about how much the Worldwide Leader was dragging the process out.

"I don't need a season recap because I actually watched it. Give me the rankings," one fan said.

"Can we just say the rankings pls ESPN this is a FOX level broadcast?" a Michigan fan added.

This isn't a new complaint for people. ESPN always plays up the "drama" of the moment for television when it comes to these rankings reveals, even if there really isn't any to come by.

The four-team playoff field turned out to be what most expected after the results of this weekend. Georgia will play Ohio State and Michigan will take on TCU in the semifinals with the winners meeting to decide the national championship.