Everyone’s Making Same Joke About The Pac-12 Conference

When it comes to the proposed new College Football Playoff structure, the Pac-12 might be more vulnerable than its Power 5 constituents.

Earlier this afternoon, Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger and Pat Forde reported that the College Football Playoff working group is recommending expanding the playoff field from four teams to 12.

“The CFP working group is recommending a 12-team playoff: 6 highest-ranked conference champs & 6 at-large,” Dellenger tweeted. “The 4 highest-ranked champs get a bye while other 8 play 1st-round games on campus. Long way from done, but this is the recommendation.”

As soon as this news hit, the comments began rolling in about the Pac-12. Because the reported proposal does not explicitly protect the Power 5 champions, there are some who think the Pac-12 could still wind up being shut out.

In fact, if the new model had been in effect last season, Oregon would have been left out as it finished 25th in the final CFP rankings, behind the champs of the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, SEC, AAC and Sun Belt and too low to be considered for an at-large berth.

Now, to be fair to the Pac-12 for a second, more often than not, the champion of the league will be included in the expanded playoff.

However, as last year proved, it would be possible for the somewhat forgotten member of the Power 5 to be left out.