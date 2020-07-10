Everyone Made The Same Joke About NCAA’s Latest Statement

On Thursday afternoon, the Big Ten announced a plan for conference-only play during the 2020 college football season.

No other conference has made an official decision regarding its schedule for the upcoming season. However, the Big Ten was scheduled to play several major non-conference games.

Ohio State was set to square off against Oregon, while Wisconsin and Notre Dame were set to do battle was well. Neither of those games will happen now.

Immediately after the Big Ten made its decision, athletic directors from other programs made it clear they weren’t happy with the decision.

Smaller programs who rely on playing larger programs for money will be left out in the cold. With that in mind, the NCAA issued a statement on the news.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact college sports nationally, the NCAA support its members as they make important decisions bad on their specific circumstances and in the best interest of college athletes’ health and well-being,” the statement read.

NCAA statement on membership decisions related to COVID-19: pic.twitter.com/GvmkOJIYjE — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) July 10, 2020

In short, the statement says absolutely nothing. Of course the NCAA will support the conference’s decisions, it has no other option.

The NCAA doesn’t control college football and that gave fans an opportunity to have fun at the NCAA’s expense.

Much of the response to the NCAA’s statement looks like this.

The NCAA is the best at saying absolutely nothing https://t.co/Y0VTR3hMeS — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) July 10, 2020

To play Devil’s advocate, the NCAA can’t really do much more than release this statement. If the organization stayed silent, it would look bad too.

So there’s no real “winning” situation for the NCAA on this topic.