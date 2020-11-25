Everyone Said The Same Thing About BYU’s CFB Playoff Ranking

The College Football Playoff committee released its first round of rankings on Tuesday night. While most of the selections came in relatively as expected, college football fans everywhere were baffled by BYU’s abnormally low ranking.

The 9-0 Cougars were placed 14th on the list, a full 10 spots out of the CFP.

Twitter tore apart the committee’s decision:

Also, BYU is way better than No. 14. — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) November 25, 2020

the BYU disrespect is insane — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) November 25, 2020

BYU in the mid-teens is a joke ranking. Just say you go to bed before they kick and haven’t watched them play and be done with it — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) November 25, 2020

BYU at 14 is as ridiculous as anything the committee has ever spit out. Watch the damn games. https://t.co/qAS47rVPbs — Matt Hinton (@MattRHinton) November 25, 2020

The No. 14 ranking doesn’t even come close to reflecting BYU’s AP top 25 ranking at No. 8. The No. 14 ranking also clearly doesn’t reflect the Cougars’ level of play this year.

Sure, they haven’t played the strongest competition, but BYU has absolutely annihilated its opponents from day one. The Cougars have taken down their competition by a combined scoring margin of 303 points, scoring 40+ points in every game except one.

BYU have one of the most high-powered offenses in college football. The insane scoring numbers are in large part due to Zach Wilson. The junior QB has been nearly flawless this year, throwing for 2,724 yards, 26 touchdowns and two interceptions.

The biggest knock on the Cougars is their strength of schedule. But, BYU did notch a solid top-25 win a couple weeks ago, blowing out No. 21 Boise State 51-17. Wilson and his team were robbed of another ranked matchup early in the year when their contest with No. 22 Army was canceled due to COVID-19.

Even still, it really makes no sense why multiple two-loss teams would be placed ahead of the undefeated squad — especially a 6-2 Iowa State team that suffered a loss to Louisiana earlier in the year.

Unfortunately for the Cougars, they’ll have to schedule and win a couple extra games against solid opponents to overcome this No. 14 ranking.