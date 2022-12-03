Everyone Said The Same Thing About The Heisman Trophy Today

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 09: The Heisman Trophy is displayed at a press conference for the 2017 Heisman Trophy Presentation on December 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

It's the worst time of the year to be a candidate for the Heisman Trophy. Just about every player who's considered a contender for the award has suffered some type of misfortune over the past week.

This all started last Saturday when Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud had a subpar performance in a blowout loss to Michigan.

Michigan, meanwhile, lost star running back Blake Corum to a season-ending knee injury. He was considered a potential Heisman candidate.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams is also considered a Heisman finalist, but he just suffered a double-digit loss to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship.

The madness doesn't end there. TCU quarterback Max Duggan just fell short against Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship.

ESPN's Robert Griffin III described this Heisman race perfectly. He tweeted, "The Heisman is in SHAMBLES."

There's a good chance Duggan and Williams will remain finalists for the award. However, there's no clear-cut favorite this season.

Last year, Bryce Young separated himself from the rest of the pack.

The finalists for this year's Heisman will be announced on Monday, Dec. 5.