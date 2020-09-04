On Thursday night, the son of the third-leading rusher in NFL history made his college football debut.

Normally, that would mean his father had retired from the game of football long ago. That’s not the case for Frank Gore Jr., who made his college football debut for Southern Miss on Thursday night.

Frank Gore is still rolling right along with his NFL career. He signed a deal with the New York Jets, reuniting him with head coach Adam Gase.

After fans watched Frank Gore ruin defenses for years, it was odd seeing his son take the field in his very first college football game. As Gore Jr. came into the game for the first time, everyone watching from home made the same joke.

Something to the tune of: “we’re all getting old.”

We are all old pic.twitter.com/RTUYRW3Ylt — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) September 4, 2020

The elder Gore signed a one-year deal with the Jets that will pay him just over $1 million this season. Despite being 37 years old, he still figures to make a significant impact on the field this fall.

Although the Jets have Le’Veon Bell, reports have suggested Gore will see plenty of work this season.

As for his son, Frank Gore Jr. is just a freshman for Southern Miss. In his first game for the Golden Eagles, he has two rushes for three yards through just over a quarter of play.

South Alabama holds a 13-7 lead.