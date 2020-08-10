The Spun

Everyone Has The Same Reaction To The College Football Rumors

The 2020 college football season is on the verge of being canceled, according to the latest reports from around the country.

ESPN reported on Sunday evening that the Power 5 commissioners had an “emergency” meeting today. The Big Ten is reportedly about to postpone the 2020 season to the spring and other conferences are expected to follow.

“Several sources have indicated to ESPN that Big Ten presidents, following a meeting on Saturday, are ready to pull the plug on its fall sports season, and they wanted to gauge if commissioners and university presidents and chancellors from the other Power 5 conferences — the ACC, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC — will fall in line with them,” ESPN reported on Sunday.

College football being canceled will be a disappointing, though unsurprising decision.

One thing is clear moving forward: College athletes need better representation and compensation. Everyone is now saying that student-athletes need a union. They aren’t wrong.

Perhaps this is what will lead to that union being formed. It’s quite possible that the entire college athletics landscape has changed as we know it.

The next couple of days – and weeks and months – will be incredibly interesting to follow.

An official decision on college football – and fall sports, in general – is expected to come soon.


