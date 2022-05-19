Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Steve Spurrier Today

08 Sep 2001: Steve Spurrier coach of the Florida Gators watches the action against the La.-Monroe Indians at Florida Field in Gainesville, Florida. The Gators defeated the Indians 55-6. DIGITAL IMAGE. Mandatory Credit: Scott Halleran/Allsport.

All this drama involving Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban has college football fans thinking about Steve Spurrier this Thursday.

On Wednesday, Saban hinted that Texas A&M buys its football recruits.

"We were second in recruiting last year. A&M was first. A&M bought every player on their team. Made a deal for name, image and likeness," Saban said. "We didn’t buy one player. But I don’t know if we’re going to be able to sustain that in the future because more and more people are doing it."

Fisher responded to these accusations during a press conference this afternoon.

"It's a shame that we have to do this," Fisher said. "It's really despicable. It's despicable that somebody can say something about somebody, more importantly 17-year-old kids. You're taking shots at 17-year-old kids and their families, that they broke state laws."

While some fans may find this beef between Fisher and Saban to be a tad dramatic, there are plenty of people who believe college football is at its best when coaches aren't afraid to call each other out.

"Steve Spurrier was the prototype for this," one fan said.

Brad Crawford of 247Sports tweeted, "Can you imagine the digs Steve Spurrier tossed at rivals at speaking engagements in the 90s when you didn't have wall to wall media coverage of these offseason booster rallies?"

"Steve Spurrier is on a golf course somewhere right now plotting on how he can interject himself into the situation," James Kratch of ESNY said.

It didn't matter if he was at Florida or South Carolina, Spurrier was always willing to speak his mind.

If Spurrier was still coaching a college program, he'd probably have something to say about this situation.