Everyone's Making Same Joke About Michigan State's Players

Michigan State didn't so much fight against Michigan on the field on Saturday night, as the Spartans fell to the Wolverines, 29-7, at Michigan Stadium.

They showed some fight off of it, though.

Following the game, a group of Michigan State players got in a fight with a Michigan player in the tunnel.

Footage of the incident has gone viral.

While the incident was serious and is being reviewed by law enforcement, fans are joking that Michigan State showed more fight in the tunnel than they did on the field.

"Michigan State had more fight in the tunnel than on the field.. clowns.. MSU fraudulent," one fan wrote.

"Showed more fight in the tunnel than on the field," another fan wrote.

"Probably should have shown more fight on the field. It’s all good, you’re 3-5," another fan added.

"This wasn't Michigan players, plural. This was 10 against one. Sparty showed more fight in the tunnel than they did on the field," another fan wrote.

Punishment is likely coming for the postgame incident.