Everyone’s Making The Same Joke About The Big Ten’s Start

The Big Ten’s 2020 college football season is fully underway and one common joke is going viral on social media.

Two programs not expected to contend for the conference championship – Nebraska and Rutgers – got off to great starts this morning.

The Huskers marched down the field and scored a touchdown on Ohio State, while the Scarlet Knights are off to an early lead against Michigan State.

Who’s in for a Nebraska vs. Rutgers Big Ten Championship Game?

Rutgers-Nebraska B1G championship confirmed pic.twitter.com/LpDkOiGWPy — Matt Brown (@MattBrownCFB) October 24, 2020

Can’t wait for that Nebraska-Rutgers Big Ten title game — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 24, 2020

More seriously, it’s just nice to have the Big Ten back. College football doesn’t feel the same without teams like Ohio State, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Michigan, Penn State, etc. playing.

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren says there’s one main concern this fall.

“The greatest concern just remains health and safety,” Warren told Kirk Herbstreit this morning. “That’s why we’re doing all that we possibly can. We have a strong, daily testing program in place. Our leadership, our medical task force and so many people on campus and what we’ve been able to do and put in place, we just have to continue to be very mindful be very hopeful and be very prayerful that we, as a Big Ten community, remain healthy and safe.”

Have fun this season, Big Ten.