Everyone’s Making The Same Joke About Gary Danielson Tonight

Gary Danielson made headlines Saturday evening, but once again for all the wrong reasons.

Danielson’s had a tough season. He’s made countless on-air blunders so far, and it just keeps getting worse. It’s almost gotten to the point where fans are just automatically muting any game in which Danielson is the commentator.

Luckily, fans didn’t even need to pick up the remote to mute Saturday night’s Alabama-LSU showdown. CBS had some technical difficulties Saturday night, which wound up dropping the audio feed. Yes, that means fans didn’t have to listen to Danielson for some of Saturday night’s game.

Everyone made the same exact joke about CBS’ technical difficulties. You guessed it. Fans aren’t complaining about the audio feed.

“Thanks to technical difficulties CBS currently has no audio feed for Gary Danielson during the Bama/LSU game,” wrote Saturday Down South. “It took 11 months and 5 days but we finally got some good news in 2020 y’all.”

Thanks to technical difficulties CBS currently has no audio feed for Gary Danielson during the Bama/LSU game. It took 11 months and 5 days but we finally got some good news in 2020 y'all. #Blessed — Saturday Down South (@SDS) December 6, 2020

we lost Gary Danielson? pic.twitter.com/SzCwgeam8i — Evan Saacks (@evansaacks) December 6, 2020

A friend of mine literally cheered when they lost Gary Danielson on the coverage. Who else felt the same way? — Antonio MacBeath (@TonyMacUMP) December 6, 2020

Devonta Smith is so good he makes Gary Danielson speechless — Thin Mint™️ eater Bananas (@geauxcrimson) December 6, 2020

It’s safe to assume Gary Danielson doesn’t have many fans these days. He’s still a pretty iconic sports commentator. But he continues to struggle on a week-to-week basis, but who hasn’t in what’s shaped up to be a crazy year?

Danielson has had a few games this season in which he’s had just a day or two to prepare. So it makes sense he’s struggled this season.

Danielson may want to get his act cleaned up by next week, though. Fans are running out of patience.