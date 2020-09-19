Everyone’s Making The Same Joke About Navy’s Performance Today

The United States Naval Academy is having a difficult start to the 2020 college football season.

Navy opened the 2020 college football season with a blowout loss to BYU. The Midshipmen fell to the Cougars, 55-3, to open the season on Sept. 7.

Head coach Ken Niumatalolo blamed the loss on himself, as Navy did not tackle in practice leading up to the game. That changed following the Week 1 loss.

“We’ve got no choice,” Niumatalolo said. “It’s the worst we’ve ever played.”

Navy isn’t playing much better today, though. The Midshipmen are losing to Tulane, 24-14, late in the second half of this afternoon’s contest.

Jokes are rolling in about Navy’s performance against a school with a wave for a nickname.

truly alarming news as the United States Navy is struggling to defeat a single wave pic.twitter.com/H1mNOjkXTS — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) September 19, 2020

You'd think Navy would have an easier time with Waves. pic.twitter.com/DDKEjs8E9O — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 19, 2020

Really thought Navy would be able to handle a green wave — Ty Hildenbrandt (@tyhildenbrandt) September 19, 2020

While Navy might not be playing very well, at least they’re playing. Several schools have had to postpone or cancel games due to the pandemic.

Things are looking up heading into October, though. The SEC will begin play next weekend and the Big Ten is scheduled to kick off its season the weekend of Oct. 24.

It still doesn’t really feel like an actual college football season yet, but hopefully that will change in the weeks to come.

And hopefully for Navy’s sake, the Midshipmen will start playing better.