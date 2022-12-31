Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Kirk Herbstreit Today

Kirk Herbstreit/ESPN Images.

Love him or hate him on television, there's one thing everyone has to admit about Kirk Herbstreit.

The way the ESPN college football analyst cares for his coworker, Lee Corso, is truly heartwarming.

College football fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to Herbstreit on Saturday, ahead of the College Football Playoff contests tonight.

"It’s no secret, I’m not a fan of Kirk Herbstreit on television. However, watching how he loves Lee Corso is probably one of the most genuine things I’ve ever seen on a sports show. It’s incredible!" one fan wrote.

"Herbstreit's love for Corso is not staged and is probably the most pleasant part of GameDay, to me. You want someone who looks at you the way Herbstreit looks at Corso," another fan wrote.

"The way Kirk herbstreit talks to lee corso knowing he’s getting old is amazing," another fan added.

Get people in your life like Kirk Herbstreit.