Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Reggie Bush Today

Earlier this week, ESPN’s Myron Medcalf took to Twitter with a list of college athletes he thinks would have made the most money if name, image and likeness rules were around before this season.

He listed elite athletes such as Tim Tebow, Zion Williamson, John Wall, Candace Parker, Maya Moore and Sabrina Ionescu. While all of them would have likely made a hefty sum, there were a few notable absences.

The list of 10 names did not include former Texas A&M star Johnny Manziel. Even worse, USC star running back Reggie Bush was also absent from the list of names from Medcalf.

Immediately after the list was published to social media, fans flocked to Twitter to yell Reggie Bush’s name from the mountaintops. Every college football fan thinks Bush would have made an incredible amount of money during his college career.

“Reggie Bush would have made enough money to retire after college,” one person said.

It’s difficult to argue with the suggestion that Bush would have made the most money. He played for one of the most prestigious college football programs in the country at a time when USC was the most dominant program in the country.

Add in the fact that he was the most electric player in college football and that’s a recipe for massive endorsement deals.