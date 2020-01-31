The Spun

Evidence Njoku, Brother Of David Njoku, Announces Transfer Destination

The younger brother of an NFL player announced his transfer destination earlier this week.

Evidence Njoku, the younger brother of former first round pick David Njoku, decided to leave Miami after failing to lock down a starting role. He is the older brother of UCLA wide receiver Charles Njoku, who committed to the Bruins just over a year ago.

Now, Evidence is leaving south Florida to join his brother in Chip Kelly’s program.

He took to Twitter on Thursday night to announce his decision to transfer to UCLA.

He suffered a season-ending injury in 2017 and failed to make much of an impact during his career with the Hurricanes. Njoku finished his Miami career with just one reception for 11 yards.

He did not catch a pass during the 2019 season and decided to take his talents elsewhere.

Njoku won’t have to sit out a season as he’s a graduate transfer. Chip Kelly gets an immediate impact player in what appears to be a make-or-break season for the Bruins.

Kelly owns a 7-17 record in two seasons with the Bruins and has failed to win more than four games in either of the two campaigns.

Stay tuned for the latest college football news.

