Ex-Alabama Quarterback Makes Opinion On Bill O'Brien Clear

HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 30: Head coach Bill O'Brien of the Houston Texans watches warmups before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium on December 30, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

After two seasons at Alabama, Bill O'Brien is reportedly going back to the NFL.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Low, the New England Patriots are hiring O'Brien to return as their offensive coordinator. He held the same role for Bill Belichick's staff in 2011.

On ESPN'sAlways College Football (h/t Saturday Down South), Greg McElroy reflected on O'Brien's time with the Crimson Tide. The former Alabama quarterback believes he had an "underrated tenure" with the SEC powerhouse.

"Several have cited the fact that Bill O'Brien struggled in the red zone, Bill O'Brien has struggled to create a consistent run game, all these other things," McElroy said. "Y'all, Bill O'Brien was the coordinator of the Crimson Tide in 2021, a season that saw Bryce Young throw for nearly 5,000 yards, 47 touchdowns, seven interceptions. You name it, they did it."

Young won the Heisman Trophy under O'Brien's offense in 2021, but the team didn't meet some fans' lofty expectations when losing to Georgia in the National Championship. Alabama missed the College Football Playoff in 2022 despite scoring 41.1 points per game.

"I think he did more with less than what some of the previous coordinators have done," McElroy added. "In 2021 and 2022, Alabama actually averaged more air yards per attempt than they did in 2020 and in 2019."

O'Brien returns to Foxborough to coach another former Alabama quarterback. Mac Jones struggled in his second NFL season, throwing 14 touchdowns in as many games with 6.8 yards per pass attempt.

According to Mass Live's Mark Daniels, Jones is "very" excited about O'Brien's hiring.