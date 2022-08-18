Ex-Florida Coach Dan Mullen Officially Lands New Job

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 16: Head coach Dan Mullen of the Florida Gators reacts against the LSU Tigers during a game at Tiger Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Former Florida football head coach Dan Mullen has located a new opportunity.

According to Action Network's Brett McMurphy, Mullen will trade his headset for a clip mic to join ESPN as a studio analyst.

Mullen has worked with ESPN in the past, including during last season's National Championship Game coverage. McMurphy reported at the end of July that the recently dismissed Gators coach was considering an offer from The Worldwide Leader.

Florida was 5-6 when the team fired Mullen last November. The team lost four of his last five games at the helm, including a 24-23 overtime loss to Missouri that sealed his fate.

The Gators went 29-9 in his first three seasons with a 2018 Peach Bowl win and Orange Bowl victory in 2019. Mullen previously guided Mississippi State to a 69-46 record over nine years, winning five of seven bowl games.

Neither ESPN nor Mullen have confirmed the hiring, and his precise role remains unclear.