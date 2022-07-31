Ex-Florida Coach Dan Mullen Reportedly Lands New Job

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 16: Head coach Dan Mullen of the Florida Gators reacts against the LSU Tigers during a game at Tiger Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Dan Mullen will reportedly be part of the college football world this fall, but he won't be on the sideline.

The former Florida and Mississippi State head football coach is reportedly expected to accept an offer from ESPN.

Brett McMurphy of Action Network reports that Mullen will be a studio analyst for the Worldwide Leader.

"Dan Mullen is considering an offer to join ESPN as a studio analyst & is expected to accept, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. The former Florida & Mississippi State coach has been a guest analyst for ESPN in the past," he reports.

Mullen, who left Mississippi State for the job at Florida, was fired by the Gators this past November.

Now, he'll reportedly take the 2022 season off from coaching and work as an analyst for ESPN.