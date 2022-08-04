Ex-Florida Star Reveals His Problem With The Fan Base

7 Oct 2000: A view of the Florida Gators football helmet taken on the field during the game against the LSU Tigers at the Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at Florida Field in Gainsville, Florida. The Gators defeated the Tigers 11-9.Mandatory Credit: Scott Halleran /Allsport

Florida's football program hopes to restore its prestige under new head coach Billy Napier.

Recruiting gains haven't come instantly, which has bothered some Gators supporters. Chris Doering encouraged fans to give Napier a chance.

Appearing on The Paul Finebaum Show (h/t Saturday Down South), the former Florida wide receiver and current SEC analyst said he "got killed" for calling the school's fanbase "one of the worst." He explained his gripe with some of them.

"The impatience is something that really frustrates me," Doering said. “There's been a lot, and when I say negativity, everybody has that vocal minority on the internet, chat rooms, everything else."

Doering said many fans have gotten "caught up in the recruiting," which he believes improved with a strong run of commitments over the past week or two.

"[Napier] hasn’t even coached a game yet," Doering said. "Let’s give him some time to build some relationships and start recruiting after he has those ties in the state that you need to be successful."

Despite that criticism, Doering still considers himself a part of that Florida fan base. However, he acknowledged that the school must do better at recruiting impact defensive linemen.

After Finebaum described Florida's schedule as "obscene," Doering concurred that anyone expecting a 10-win season may be "dreaming." The Gators will open the 2022 season against the defending Pac-12 champions, Utah, on Sept. 3.