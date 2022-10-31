Ex-Michigan Star Has Honest Admission On Stadium Tunnel

ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 04: Rain pours into the tunnel before a college football game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Michigan Stadium on November 4, 2017 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The game is currently delayed because of thunder. (Photo by Dave Reginek/Getty Images)

Some questions are rising over Michigan Stadium's tunnel setup after a violent scrum unfolded following Saturday's win over Michigan State.

As former Michigan tight end Jake Butt described to RJ Young on The Number One College Football Show, The Big House's lone tunnel sets it apart from other venues. However, he still doesn't believe the layout is a major issue despite recent incidents with Michigan State and Penn State.

"These moments happen, and is it a problem what happened with Penn State? Absolutely. Is it a problem what happened after Michigan State? Absolutely, those are problems," Butt said. "It’s also true that it’s not generally a problem to the point where you need to panic and make any emotional decision here. You know, 99 percent of the time there’s nothing."

A troubling video has emerged of what Jim Harbaugh described as an assault on two of his Michigan players by Spartans players. Michigan State has suspended four players (Angelo Grose, Zion Young, Tank Brown, and Khary Crump), and police are investigating the incident.

Butt said it's fun to have some chirping between players "as long as there's a very clear line drawn." That line definitely got crossed over the weekend, but he still doesn't "believe in emotional decisions."

"The Big House has been The Big House for decades, a century," Butt said. "To say that two instances are all of a sudden warranting a change, I don't know that I'm ready to commit to that right now."

The family of Michigan defensive back Gemon Green will reportedly seek criminal charges.