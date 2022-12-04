Ex-Nebraska Assistant Top Candidate For Head Coaching Job

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMPER 6: People play ball before the game between the McNeese State Cowboys and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on September 6, 2014 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images)

An experienced coach could receive his first collegiate head-coaching opportunity.

According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, NC State offensive coordinator Tim Beck is a candidate to replace Jamey Chadwell at Coastal Carolina. Chadwell reportedly accepted a seven-year deal to become Liberty's head coach after leading the Chanticleers to a 31-6 record over the last three seasons.

Beck helped the Wolfpack score 33.1 points per game in 2021, but that average dipped to 25.3 this season. They went 8-4, surrendering their national rank after late losses to Boston College and Louisville.

Before joining NC State, Beck worked as an offensive coordinator at Nebraska, Ohio State, and Texas. He also held the same position at Missouri State in 1998 before coaching high school and returning to college as Kansas' wide receivers coach in 2005.

Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, Coastal Carolina is ready to replace Chadwell so quickly due to the school "preparing extensively" for the possibility of replacing him each of the last two years.