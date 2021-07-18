Ex-NFL Quarterback Reveals His Missing Mother Is Safe

This weekend started off as a nightmare for former NFL quarterback Luke Falk, whose mother went missing on Friday. Thankfully, it appears the emergency is now over.

Taking to Instagram this morning, Falk revealed that his mother has been found. He said that police were informed of a woman matching her description turning up at an apartment complex before identifying her and getting her medical attention.

“My mom has been found! The police were tipped off just a little while ago at an apartment complex with somebody matching my mom’s description. They arrived immediately and fortunately it was her. They got her the medical attention she needed and she is now at a local hospital getting treatment,” Falk wrote.

Earlier this weekend, Falk revealed that his mother went missing in Salt Lake City. She disappeared after taking a trip to the restroom at a local bar.

Luke Falk was a three-year starter at Washington State, earning two All-Pac-12 selections and was their all-time leading passer when he graduated in 2017. He went in the sixth-round of the 2018 NFL Draft to the Tennessee Titans, who released him before the season.

After one year with the Miami Dolphins, Falk signed with the New York Jets in 2019 and was quickly thrown into the spotlight. He made his NFL debut on Monday Night Football – a losing effort against the Cleveland Browns. After going 0-2 as a starter, he was released midseason.

Falk now plays for the CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders but has yet to debut.

We’re all happy that Falk’s mother is safe and sound now.