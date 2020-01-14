The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Ezekiel Elliott Got Called Out In LSU’s Locker Room After National Title

Ezekiel Elliott before game against Tampa Bay.ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 23: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys makes a face as he walks toward the end zone to kneel before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Ezekiel Elliott was on hand for LSU’s national title win over Clemson in New Orleans on Monday evening. The Dallas Cowboys star made his way into LSU’s locker room following the victory.

Apparently, someone inside LSU’s locker room decided to take a shot at Ohio State while Elliott was inside.

According to Stewart Mandel of The Athletic, someone inside LSU’s locker room shouted out:

“Ohio State ain’t here. They’re watching from their couches,” they said.

That is true – kind of.

Ohio State did have a presence at the national title game on Monday night. Joe Burrow started his college football career with the Buckeyes before transferring to LSU.

Perhaps we’ll get an Ohio State-LSU College Football Playoff game next season.


Reader Interactions

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.