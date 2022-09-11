Fans Are Calling For 2 Major Head Coaches To Be Fired

LINCOLN, NEBRASKA - SEPTEMBER 11: The Nebraska Cornhuskers cheerleaders warm up the crowd before the game between between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Idaho Vandals at Memorial Stadium on September 4, 2010 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nebraska defeated Idaho 38-17. (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images)

There will be plenty of head coaching firings in the college football world this year.

Two fan bases already appear to be ready to pull the plug.

Nebraska fans want Scott Frost to be axed, while West Virginia fans appear to want the same with Neal Brown.

Perhaps they should just switch jobs?

Jokes aside, Frost seems more likely to be fired first. While his buyout doesn't drop until October, his time in Lincoln is clearly over. Nebraska could make the move now, eat the buyout money and get a head start on the 2022-23 coaching carousel.

It's unclear who Nebraska - or West Virginia - will target in their potential head coaching searches.

However, it's clear that both fan bases are already fed up with their coaching staffs. And we're less than a month into the 2022 regular season.