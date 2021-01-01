Fans Are Calling For The College Football Playoff To Expand

Alabama dominates. So does Clemson. Rinse, wash, repeat. The College Football Playoff is just about as boring as it gets nowadays.

The thought process behind moving from the BCS to a four-team playoff was sound. Expand to four teams to allow a more competitive and fair process – it’s been quite the opposite.

The College Football Playoff has sparked a major seperation between Alabama, Clemson (and sometimes Ohio State) and the rest of college football. Just take a look at Friday’s Alabama-Notre Dame game.

The Fighting Irish were essentially out of the fight within the opening minutes. It’s not like another team would’ve fared better than Notre Dame against No. 1 Alabama. But at the very least, expanding the playoff would make the sport a bit more interesting than it currently is.

The argument for an 8 team playoff isn't about seeing a different winner. It's about rewarding teams for their regular season, keeping fan bases/regions included, and just having more high profile games to watch. As it stands right now, we aren't getting a different winner. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) January 1, 2021

Expanding the playoff to eight, 12 or even 16 teams won’t change which team wins the national championship. Alabama or Clemson or Ohio State is going to take home the crown almost every year. But at least an expansion makes the process more interesting.

Expanding the playoff and including automatic qualifiers mean teams with several losses would still have a chance at the postseason (similar to that of the NFL).

You know why they should expand the playoffs? Because it will give us more college football games. Why does the discussion need to go any farther than that? — PodKATT, but festive (@valleyshook) January 1, 2021

This NFL season, the NFC East champion will have as little as seven wins. No one complains about how the NFL’s playoff system works, so why not apply it to college football?

It’s a three-team race in college football right now, and it’s hurting the sport as a whole. It’s time to expand the playoff and give deserving teams a shot.