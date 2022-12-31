Fans Are Furious With The Fiesta Bowl's Officiating Crew

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 31: General view of the field before the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl college football playoff semifinal game between the Michigan Wolverines and the TCU Horned Frogs at State Farm Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images) Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

The officiating crew for the Fiesta Bowl isn't having a great day. For starters, the referees potentially took away a touchdown from Michigan in the second quarter.

Roman Wilson's touchdown reception was overturned because he apparently didn't have full possession until he rolled over into the end zone. Michigan ended up fumbling the football at the goal line on the very next play.

Unfortunately for college football fans watching at home, this wasn't the only controversial call in the first half.

TCU linebacker Johnny Hodges was penalized for roughing the passer on Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy. However, it really wasn't a bad hit at all.

Check it out:

This roughing the passer call sparked a plethora of angry tweets.

"Weakest call I've ever seen," one fan tweeted. "They bout to do everything to keep Michigan in the game."

"Well, we surely know the refs agenda now," another fan wrote. "Get Michigan back into the game."

TCU led 21-6 over Michigan at halftime.

We'll see if the Wolverines can chip away at the Horned Frogs' lead.