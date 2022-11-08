Fans Are Suggesting Scott Frost For A New Head Coaching Job

CHAMPAIGN, IL - AUGUST 28: Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost looks on during an college football game against the Illinois Fighting Illini on August 28, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Earlier this college football season, Nebraska fired Scott Frost. It didn't take very long for him to get linked to another job opening.

According to some reports, Frost is in contention for the USF job. The program fired Jeff Scott this past Sunday after a loss to Temple.

There are other coaching candidates being linked to the USF job this week, make no mistake about it. However, the idea of Frost returning to the American Athletic Conference is intriguing.

Frost had a 19-7 record at UCF before landing the Nebraska job.

Judging by a plethora of posts on Twitter, there are a decent amount of fans who want to see Frost coach USF's football team.

"USF should hire Scott Frost," one person tweeted.

Another person wrote, "Scott Frost to USF? Thoughts?"

Frost's tenure at Nebraska was disappointing to say the least. He won just 16 games from 2018-2022.

Even though Frost didn't live up to the hype at Nebraska, he's young enough that programs will consider giving him another chance.

Maybe, just maybe, a stint at USF will help Frost rebuild his stock as a college football coach.