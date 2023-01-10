Fans Are Suggesting TCU Forfeit The Game At Halftime

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 31: General view of the field before the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl college football playoff semifinal game between the Michigan Wolverines and the TCU Horned Frogs at State Farm Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images) Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Unfortunately for TCU, there's no Mercy Rule in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

The Georgia Bulldogs are demolishing the Horned Frogs at SoFi Stadium. Up 38-7, the SEC powerhouse is well on their way to completing an undefeated season as back-to-back champions.

Georgia scored five touchdowns and a field goal on six drives while averaging a whopping 9.3 yards per play. Stetson Bennett has four touchdowns, and Max Duggan threw four picks during a nightmarish opening half.

The game is so lopsided that fans are advising TCU to raise the white flag and forfeit.

During the on-field interview, via Awful Announcing, TCU head coach Sonny Dykes said things went "about as bad as they could go in the first half." But he tried to put on a brave face and offer hope for a turnaround.

"We've just got to settle in and play football," Dykes said, "We're making uncharacteristic mistakes, nd if we get some momentum in the second half, maybe we can get back in this game."

Good luck with that.

TCU will attempt to pull off one of the greatest comebacks in sports history. Those who haven't turned off their TV or fired up Netflix can watch the second half on ESPN.