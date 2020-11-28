Fans Aren’t Happy With Desmond Howard’s Comment On Sarah Fuller

College football history will be made later this afternoon when the Vanderbilt Commodores take the field.

Sarah Fuller, a goalkeeper for the Commodores’ women’s soccer team, will suit up as a kicker for the school’s football team. She’s the first female to play in a Power 5 contest.

The Commodores entered the game shorthanded this Saturday afternoon on special teams due to COVID-19 protocols. As a result, Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason turned to Fuller for kicking duties.

Before she takes the field, ESPN’s College GameDay talked about Fuller being part of the Vanderbilt football team this afternoon. Unfortunately, Desmond Howard decided to make a comment about her kicking motion.

He compared it to the golf swing of NBA legend Charles Barkley – who famously has an awful swinging motion.

Here’s video of the GameDay crew talking about Fuller.

Despite some negative attention from Desmond Howard this morning, most of the sports world is excited to see Fuller take the field.

Add legendary tennis star and rights activists Billie Jean King to that list.

“Football history may happen today. Good luck to Vanderbilt’s Sarah Fuller, goalkeeper for the women’s soccer team, who is dressing for their football team as its place-kicker,” King wrote on Twitter. “If she plays, she will be the 1st woman to do so in Power 5 football. Women belong in the game!”

Vanderbilt takes on Missouri at 12:00 p.m. ET.