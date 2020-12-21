Fans Calling For College Football’s Bowl System To Be ‘Blown Up’

College football’s bowl system is broken, and fans want a change as soon as possible.

Given the circumstances of 2020, it’s miraculous college football bowl games are even being played. But an unfortunate development has ensued because of it.

So many teams have opted out of bowl games, and plenty of those same bowl games have been cancelled. There’s also been plenty of controversy surrounding the teams playing in NY6 Bowls, like a three-loss Iowa State team getting the nod for the Fiesta Bowl over a one-loss Indiana team which many feel is far more deserving.

Plenty of fans are calling for college football to make major changes to bowl season. The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel is the latest to voice his support for the bowl game system to implement several major changes.

I’ve long been a proponent of the bowls and a defender of four teams. Not anymore. Not after this year. Blow it all up. https://t.co/SL3oGqXrI5 — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) December 21, 2020

Most fans are in agreement, especially over changes to the College Football Playoff.

This season in particular has been a frustrating outcome for fans. The College Football Playoff left out teams like undefeated Cincinnati, instead inserting a Notre Dame team that was blown out by a full-strength Clemson team last weekend.

Some fans want to see the College Football Playoff expanded to eight teams and include automatic qualifiers as most other professional sports leagues do.

Let’s quit acting like this is hard. P5 champs + best G5 + 2 at large. First round at higher ranked school’s home field, then neutral fields if you insist on rewarding the bowl cartel. Somehow the FCS and NFL has mastered this simple concept. — Baxter (@BaxterCavendish) December 21, 2020

There’s not more than 10 bowls with a sufficient legacy to warrant preservation. Easy solution – 16 team playoff using 10 bowl games. One legit national championship game. — jasgre2000 (@jasgre2000) December 21, 2020

Let’s look at March Madness. Why is it so wildly successful? Because you have Cinderella teams who make a run. If they can make it work, CFB can do the same. Sweet 16-play at 8 lower tier bowl sites

Elite 8-Rose, Sugar, Fiesta, Orange

Final 4/Natl Champ-Major US City — Jared Rogers, Ed.D. (@FJ40Daddy) December 21, 2020

Hopefully the College Football Playoff committee and athletic directors are listening. The current playoff system is as bad as it gets.

Until changes are made, the current playoff system can only be described as an ‘invitational.’