Fans Calling For College Football’s Bowl System To Be ‘Blown Up’

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl pylon.FORT WORTH, TX - JANUARY 02: A pylon is seen during the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl game between the Houston Cougars and the Pittsburgh Panthers at Amon G. Carter Stadium on January 2, 2015 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Sarah Glenn/Getty Images)

College football’s bowl system is broken, and fans want a change as soon as possible.

Given the circumstances of 2020, it’s miraculous college football bowl games are even being played. But an unfortunate development has ensued because of it.

So many teams have opted out of bowl games, and plenty of those same bowl games have been cancelled. There’s also been plenty of controversy surrounding the teams playing in NY6 Bowls, like a three-loss Iowa State team getting the nod for the Fiesta Bowl over a one-loss Indiana team which many feel is far more deserving.

Plenty of fans are calling for college football to make major changes to bowl season. The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel is the latest to voice his support for the bowl game system to implement several major changes.

Most fans are in agreement, especially over changes to the College Football Playoff.

This season in particular has been a frustrating outcome for fans. The College Football Playoff left out teams like undefeated Cincinnati, instead inserting a Notre Dame team that was blown out by a full-strength Clemson team last weekend.

Some fans want to see the College Football Playoff expanded to eight teams and include automatic qualifiers as most other professional sports leagues do.

Hopefully the College Football Playoff committee and athletic directors are listening. The current playoff system is as bad as it gets.

Until changes are made, the current playoff system can only be described as an ‘invitational.’


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.