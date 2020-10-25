Fans Are Not Happy With College GameDay’s Week 9 Choice

ESPN’s College GameDay officially announced on Saturday night that it’s heading to State College, Pa. for Week 9 of the 2020 regular season. The college football pregame show will be live from Happy Valley before Penn State’s Halloween night showdown against Ohio State.

While it’s no surprise to see College GameDay heading to a Penn State-Ohio State game, some fans are disappointed by the choice.

Penn State is coming off an upset loss to Indiana. The Buckeyes will be a big favorite against the Nittany Lions.

There’s another Big Ten game that is more appealing to some. Rutgers, led by Greg Schiano, is set to host Indiana next weekend. The Scarlet Knights are coming off a big win of their own, beating Michigan State.

“I’d love to see Gameday go to Indiana-Rutgers. Ohio State-Penn State is always going to be big. It’s been 30 years, we can see some new sites every now and then. I feel like I could walk Alabama and Clemson’s campuses blindfolded with how many times I’ve seen them on Gameday,” one fan tweeted.

“They realize Indiana-Rutgers is next week, right?” another fan added.

“SEND GAMEDAY TO INDIANA @ RUTGERS NEXT WEEK YOU COWARDS,” one fan wrote.

WE'RE HEADED TO HAPPY VALLEY! See you next week for Ohio State vs. Penn State 👏 pic.twitter.com/FNzYd2ce4j — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 25, 2020

Unfortunately for Rutgers and Indiana, this decision is probably pandemic-based. Ohio State and Penn State are already scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. E.T. on ABC, with Kirk Herbstreit on the call. Due to the pandemic, ESPN is likely opting to hold GameDay at the same site of Herbstreit’s night game when it can to avoid too much travel.

Still, it would’ve been fun to see the pregame show at Rutgers.