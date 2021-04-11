Fans React To Eddie George Landing Head Coaching Job

Former Ohio State and NFL star Eddie George is heading back to college–as a head football coach.

George has been hired as the new coach at Tennessee State, according to reports. He’ll take over a program that is currently 2-4 and will play its final game of the season today.

George is taking over for Rod Reed, who has been the head coach at TSU since 2009. In that time, Reed has compiled a 57-59 record, including a 10-4 campaign in 2013 which included an FCS playoff appearance and Black College National Championship.

The 47-year-old George has never been a head coach before, but news of his hire has been met with plenty of enthusiasm from fans and media alike.

Eddie George to TSU as HC! I love it! — Swallowski (@Swallowski) April 11, 2021

Wow Eddie George is going to be the new Head Football Coach at Tennessee State. Deion Sanders and now him – about to put HBCU football even more on the map! — Mekka Don (@MekkaDonMusic) April 11, 2021

I’m so happy TSU is receiving this blessing man. That school needs funding still, but hiring Eddie George will definitely lead to that for sure. — TreJean Watkins (@TreWatkins099) April 11, 2021

Eddie George could be Tennessee State’s version of Deion Sanders. Should elevate the program’s profile. Very interesting news for the Nashville-based program. — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) April 11, 2021

The southern heritage classic between Eddie George and Deion Sanders will be very entertaining — Balin Ali (@BalinKAli) April 11, 2021

Deion vs. Eddie George in Memphis? GOD YES https://t.co/j9goqlF0gE — Chris Turner (@ChrisLTurner) April 11, 2021

The 1995 Heisman Trophy winner, George played in the NFL from 1996-2004, retiring with 10,441 yards and 68 touchdowns on the ground. He made four consecutive Pro Bowls from 1997-2000.

While it will certainly take an adjustment from George as he transitions into becoming a head coach, there is hope he can generate some buzz around the program given his stature as a player.

It’s a calculated risk by Tennessee State, but one that could pay huge dividends down the line.