Fans React To Eddie George Landing Head Coaching Job

Former NFL player Eddie George at the Rolling Stone LiveHOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 04: Former NFL player Eddie George at the Rolling Stone Live: Houston presented by Budweiser and Mercedes-Benz on February 4, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Produced in partnership with Talent Resources Sports. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Rolling Stone)

Former Ohio State and NFL star Eddie George is heading back to college–as a head football coach.

George has been hired as the new coach at Tennessee State, according to reports. He’ll take over a program that is currently 2-4 and will play its final game of the season today.

George is taking over for Rod Reed, who has been the head coach at TSU since 2009. In that time, Reed has compiled a 57-59 record, including a 10-4 campaign in 2013 which included an FCS playoff appearance and Black College National Championship.

The 47-year-old George has never been a head coach before, but news of his hire has been met with plenty of enthusiasm from fans and media alike.

The 1995 Heisman Trophy winner, George played in the NFL from 1996-2004, retiring with 10,441 yards and 68 touchdowns on the ground. He made four consecutive Pro Bowls from 1997-2000.

While it will certainly take an adjustment from George as he transitions into becoming a head coach, there is hope he can generate some buzz around the program given his stature as a player.

It’s a calculated risk by Tennessee State, but one that could pay huge dividends down the line.


