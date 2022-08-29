Fans React To Jim Harbaugh's "Biblical" Admission

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 04: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines walks on the field after winning the Big Ten Football Championship game against the the Iowa Hawkeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Jim Harbaugh announced last week a surprising decision at the quarterback spot.

Michigan will be starting Cade McNamara in Week 1 and J.J. McCarthy in Week 2. After that, the Wolverines could make a final decision.

Harbaugh explained his reasoning on Monday, citing "biblical" reasons.

We're not sure if we've heard a college football coach cite the Bible when making a quarterback decision before.

But hey, that's Jim Harbaugh.

"I can’t believe that one of the QBs is going to be turned into a pillar of salt," one fan joked.

"Imagine having this person as the head coach of your favorite team lmao," one fan added.

"I don't think he understands the story of Solomon," another fan added.

Michigan is set to open the 2022 season this weekend.